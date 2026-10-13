Chad Gable Taps Out Rey Fenix, Retains WWE Men's Intercontinental Title On Raw

Chad Gable defeated AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix to retain the Intercontinental Championship during "WWE Raw." Gable has been champion since defeating Fenix's brother, Penta, at SummerSlam in August. He has since defended the title against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee before Fenix this week.

Gable shot for the ankle lock early in the opening stages of the bout, albeit to little effect as Fenix quickly scrambled for the ropes. As the bout went on, he got a near-fall off a moonsault, quickly reversing a rally from Fenix to cinch in the ankle lock again. Fenix escaped that and began to rally again, though he was quickly caught into a pin attempt for another two-count. Gable threw Fenix against the ropes but he came back with a slingshot heel kick, only to then get caught in an Olympic Slam for a near-fall.

The action went to the outside and Fenix hit Adios Amigo from the apron, only to get caught again by Gable as he launched him into the barricade. They returned to the ring but Fenix caught Gable off guard with a rolling cutter, going for the cover for two. Fenix took things to the top rope and hit a hurricanrana off of it, following up with a moonsault for yet another near-fall. He hit Adios Amigo again and delivered a frog splash but Gable kicked out at two once more.

It was as Fenix tried to press that advantage and sought for his spinning Musclebuster that he was caught in the ankle lock again, unable to find an escape this time and forced to submit.