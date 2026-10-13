First Two Matches Official For WWE Crown Jewel, Riyadh Seemingly Remains The Location

The first two matches have been confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel on November 7, billed to be going down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as intended.

During "WWE Raw" it was established that Women's Champion Chelsea Green would be facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the annually contested Champion vs. Champion contest for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Neither were on Monday's show, but following the same logic WWE Champion Sami Zayn would be preparing to face World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the men's equivalent.

WWE has since confirmed both matches as official, with both graphics highlighting that the event is to be held in Riyadh as planned.

The Women's World Champion.

The WWE Women's Champion. Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green It's Champion vs. Champion at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/wvfWKrBxiE — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026

The topic of Crown Jewel in Riyadh had become a prevalent one as US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February spurred retaliatory attacks on Western-aligned Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department had warned against travel to the region even before the weekend, as Yemeni Houthi rebels struck King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom's capital.

Many had called for WWE to shift plans for the November 7 event in light of the conflict, but the company appears to be moving forward with plans it had reportedly never considered changing.