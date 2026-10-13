Carmelo Hayes Joins 946, Takes Down The Bloodline In Wild WWE Raw Main Event Brawl

The 946 got some help during their match against the Usos and Solo Sikoa in the main event of "WWE Raw," and that came in the form of Carmelo Hayes joining the faction. The bout started in a chaotic brawl and ended in an even bigger one, after Jaida Parker took out referee Chad Patton.

The teams had an intense stare down before the bell rang. Sikoa was sent over the barricade by Keys, and threw a chair from the timekeeper's area at him, before Jimmy Uso took to the top and took out everyone below. The brawl then began to resemble a match with Keys and Jimmy in the ring, with the teams in their respective corners.

Things quickly broke down once again thanks to double team offense by OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima to the Usos. Sikoa and Keys got into the match off of hot tags, and Sikoa absorbed a kick to the face from Keys before nailing him with a Samoan Drop. Sikoa hit a hip attack, then a Spinning Solo, and that's when Parker pulled the ref out sent him over the barricade.

OTM and the Usos brawled out to the crowd as Keys cleared the commentary desk and set up the stairs in front of it. Jey Uso hit a flying cross body from a guardrail in the crowd to the field below, and Parker followed up with one of her own to the Usos. Back at ringside, Sikoa sent Keys through the desk with a Samoan Drop and hit him with a splash back in the ring.

Sikoa looked for the spike, but someone with a bandana covering his face intercepted it. The man revealed himself to be Hayes, and he helped the 946 beat down the Usos and Sikoa using a crowbar. The 946 stood tall over their opponents to end the show.