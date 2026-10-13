Bully Ray Says This Element Of Oba Femi Match At WWE MITB 2026 Was 'A Little Much'

Oba Femi dominated Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank, continuing his rise in WWE, but longtime Femi fan Bully Ray wasn't entirely pleased with one aspect of the match.

The Vision, as expected, interfered in the match between Femi and Reed, with the latter also being handed brass knuckles during the bout, which he used on his opponent. Reed landed two shots with the brass knuckles and then hit his Tsunami, but still couldn't pin Femi, which baffled Ray.

"I've been loving everything from Oba up until Saturday night. They lost me a little bit on Saturday," said Ray on "Busted Open." "Two shots to the jaw with brass knuckles? You don't think that's a little much? Forget about the Tsunami, because we know that's going to be there. Even though Bronson Reed has lost weight, would you still say that is a very large man who probably packs one hell of a punch without brass knuckles? Two shots to the jaw with brass knuckles? You don't think that's a little much?"

Ray believes that even though it's pro wrestling, it's not believable that any man, let alone someone with Reed's strength, wouldn't inflict damage on his opponent.

"That, to me, is a force feed. You take me out of the moment when you crack a man with brass knuckles in his jaw. This wasn't like you hitting him in his jaw with brass knuckles or Michael Cole. And oh, by the way, if you hit Oba Femi in his jaw with brass knuckles, he would go down with one shot," added Ray.

The WWE legend thinks it would've been more plausible if Reed had landed three Tsunamis and Femi had kicked out, rather than Reed hitting him twice in the face with the brass knuckles. Femi defeated the Vision star after hitting a moonsault and the Fall From Grace.

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly referred to The Vision as The Judgment Day.