Indi Hartwell Comments On TNA Knockouts World Title Victory At Bound For Glory 2026

New TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell has spoken passionately about her world title win at Bound For Glory.

Hartwell defeated Xia Brookside to win her first title in TNA Wrestling, a year after missing out on the opportunity at last year's Bound for Glory. In an emotional message following her win, the Aussie star spoke about how glad she was to have won the title after embarrassing herself last year.

"First of all, it's crazy what can change in a year. Last year at Bound For Glory, I was going for the title, trying to bring it home, NXT had it. I didn't get the job done, in fact, I feel like I completely humiliated myself, embarrassed myself. My family was right there in the front row. And yeah, I didn't bring it home, but this year finally turned the toy belt into the real thing," she said.

The match was refereed by TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James, whom Hartwell idolized, and said that James' presence meant a lot to her. She also spoke about the trials and tribulations she had to go through to reach her goal, making the achievement even more worthwhile.

"And the crazy part is that Mickie James was special guest ref, and before the match, I was kind of just going over my own thoughts and understanding how big and how special this is," she said. "To have Mickie there, someone who I used to watch on TNA TV, I used to watch her have crazy matches, and now she's out there refing me. She was there for me to win my first title here in TNA, so, yeah, I'm so grateful. I'm grateful for all the hiccups, all the roller coasters, like all the times I failed, 'cause, I mean, it all led to this, and if I had to do it all over again, I would. I'd go through all the hard sh*t because it's always worth it in the end."

EXCLUSIVE: @indi_hartwell completed her redemption arc and captured the Knockouts World Title at #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/zlYTBntotr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 12, 2026

Hartwell's win comes three years after her NXT Women's title win, which was cut short after she was called up to the main roster.