Kenny Omega & Jon Moxley Matches Announced For NJPW Power Struggle

Following an action packed NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2026 event on October 12, an event that saw Kenny Omega return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and Jon Moxley announce his intentions of returning in the near future, the first set of matches of NJPW Power Struggle on November 3 have been announced, and both Omega and Moxley will be in action.

Omega closed out King of Pro Wrestling by attacking IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, and the man who declared his intention of being the next champion, Boltin Oleg. Omega wanted to teach Tsuji a lesson for not being an international fighting champion, but wanted to earn his title shot in the right way. This has led to a three-way match being signed for Power Struggle in Hiroshima between Omega, Tsuji, and Oleg, where if Omega scores the winning fall, he will become the number one contender to Tsuji's title and challenge him at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.

While all that happened at the end of the show, the start of the show saw Moxley announce that he would be answering Shingo Takagi's open challenge for a match, but stated that he wouldn't be coming alone after Takagi beat Moxley's fellow Death Rider, Claudio Castagnoli, in September. Joining Moxley for a special tag team match will Wheeler Yuta, with the Death Riders taking on the Unbound Co. duo of Takagi and Jeff Cobb.

Omega and Moxley aren't the only AEW stars traveling to Hiroshima, and in Moxley's case, he will have more than just Wheeler Yuta by his side representing the Death Riders. On the same card, Gabe Kidd will make another defense of the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship as he goes one-on-one with Taichi, with Taichi making it clear that if he wins, Kidd will never be allowed back in NJPW ever again.

Rounding out the AEW involvement in Power Struggle will be an IWGP Tag Team Championship match between the champions Yuto-Ice and OSKAR, better known as The Knockout Brothers, taking on Callum Newman and the current AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. Newman and Ospreay almost came to blows at the end of King of Pro Wrestling, but will have to get on the same page if they want to bring gold back to the United Empire.