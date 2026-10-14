AAA Reina De Reinas Champion La Catalina Bests WWE NXT's Kali Armstrong To Retain Title

After an impressive showing in the 20-woman battle royal last week on "WWE NXT," where she eliminated La Catalina, Kali Armstrong was awarded a shot at the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on this week's edition of the show.

Armstrong tried to overpower Catalina to start off, but the champion continued to dance and taunt her challenger. Catalina sent Armstrong to the apron with a big boot, then took her to the floor with a hip attack off the ropes. She looked for a flying cross body, but Armstrong caught her and slammed her to the floor.

Catalina avoided another slam to the exposed concrete after Armstrong removed one of the mats from around the ring, and she sent Armstrong over the steps, then flew over them to take her out. Catalina was in control when the women got back in the ring, until she went up top, where Armstrong knocked her down. Armstrong stomped Catalina as she hung upside down, and hit a spear.

The challenger bounced Catalina's face off the top rope and hit her with hard rights before getting her down in a hold. Catalina was able to power out of it, then hit a missile dropkick to down them both. Catalina was back on her feet first and took down Armstrong with a basement dropkick and hit a hip attack in the corner before planting her face-first into the mat.

Armstrong dodged another hip attack while hung up on the middle rope and hit the champion with a power slam. She ran the ropes to look for a Kali Connection, but Catalina threw her out of the ring, sending Armstrong crashing down onto the concrete. Catalina hit a big shining wizard to retain her Reina de Reinas title.