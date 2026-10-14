Tony D'Angelo Seeks To Regain WWE NXT Title At Halloween Havoc

Tony D'Angelo beat Myles Borne in the main event of "WWE NXT" to become the number one contender to Grayson Waller's NXT Championship, ensuring he will get his one-on-one rematch for the title at Halloween Havoc.

D'Angelo had Borne on the retreat in the opening stages of the bout, getting the first near-fall shortly after catching up to him before Borne caught him with a reversal to change the tide. He followed up with a bodyslam and went for the cover for another near-fall. Then he took the fight to the outside to drive D'Angelo into the barricade, the ring apron, and then the steel steps.

Borne brought D'Angelo back in the ring and made the cover for another two-count before going to the top rope. But D'Angelo managed to charge him off and down onto the floor at ringside.

D'Angelo delivered a spinebuster in the ring and then a backdrop onto the steel steps at ringside as the show went into its final commercial break of the night. Borne managed to fight back into the match despite nursing an injured back, getting a few more near-falls before D'Angelo fired back and resumed control.

He took Borne to the top rope, got kicked off, but as Borne sought to take flight caught him with a spear. Borne kicked out of the subsequent cover and initiated a striking exchange. D'Angelo went for a chokeslam. Borne went for Borne Again but D'Angelo connected with a sit-out powerbomb for two.

Borne tried to fight back once more but fell victim to the chokeslam, D'Angelo securing the winning pinfall.

After the match, a masked man, having masqueraded as a cameraman, entered the ring and unveiled themself to be Tavion Heights. He attacked the shocked Borne and took him outside the ring to put him through the announcer's desk.