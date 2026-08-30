WWE NXT GM Robert Stone Announces Date Of Halloween Havoc 2026 PLE

"WWE NXT" Heatwave on Sunday saw plenty of big moments, including Grayson Waller winning the NXT Championship in a chaotic four-way match, and Kelani Jordan winning the NXT Women's Championship after a show-stealing match against Kendal Grey. The developmental brand's next premium live event was also announced in the midst of the action, and fans don't have to wait too long for it.

"NXT" General Manager Robert Stone revealed in a backstage segment that Halloween Havoc will take place on October 31 this year, the first time the event has been held on Halloween itself, dating back even to its days as a WCW event. An official location for the event was not yet announced, however.

Heatwave was up against the final four title matches of AEW All In: London on Sunday, but Halloween Havoc will not counter-program any big scheduled AEW events. It could run against "AEW Collision," however, if the show airs in its usual Saturday timeslot and if the "NXT" PLE airs at 8 p.m. EST.

The 2025 edition of the event took place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on October 25. The show was main evented by Ricky Saints successfully defending his NXT Championship over Trick Williams. DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin faced off in a "Broken Rules" match for the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Broken Hardys, and Ethan Page defended his NXT North American Championship in a Day of the Dead match against AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.