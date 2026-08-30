Kelani Jordan Beats Kendal Grey, Wins WWE NXT Women's Championship At Heatwave 2026

Kelani Jordan is the new NXT Women's Champion following a big victory over Kendal Grey at "WWE NXT" Heatwave on Sunday. Grey put up a fight, however, despite battling with a kayfabe eardrum injury she sustained during her underground match with Lola Vice weeks ago.

Jordan started off the match hot, hitting a springboard moonsault to Grey to the floor. The pair were evenly matched as they battled back into the ring. They downed one another with clotheslines, but they were right back on their feet staring one another down. Jordan tried to take control of the match with a shoulder breaker that targeted Grey's ear, but Grey wasn't kept down so easily and hit Jordan with a moonsault.

Grey looked for the Shades of Grey, but Jordan countered into a back breaker. Jordan went to the ropes and missed the 450 Splash and sold her ankle, which Grey quickly turned into the ankle lock. Jordan shoved Grey off the top turnbuckle at a later point in the bout, and Grey hit her face off the commentary desk.

The women continued to take what one another threw, including a split-legged moonsault and 450 Splash by Jordan and a Spanish Fly and another ankle lock attempt by Grey. In the final sequence of the match, Jordan missed a springboard moonsault and Grey nailed her with an elbow, but Jordan sent the champion shoulder-first into the ring post. She then quickly hit her split-legged moonsault for the victory to become new NXT Women's Champion.