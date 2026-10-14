WWE NXT - 10/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

If you ever want to start a wrestling company and showcase your midcard/upper-midcard in an effective way, a tag team tournament really is the way to go. In previous years, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has seen some of the best teams in recent memory compete, but not all of them go on to have great careers as duos. This year, however, we're seeing some duos get put together and shine in a way that allows them to break off and do their own thing in the future. Mini Vikingo and Chazz "Starboy" Hall is that team.

Vikingo and Hall were already made men after they upset BirthRight in the first round, and going into a match against the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions was never going to be easy. In fact, the Vanity Project were probably always going to win this one since Vikingo and Hall had already picked up one big win that put them over enough to make them seem like enough of a threat to the champions, but not quite enough that you think they'd actually win. All they needed to do was do what they did best in the first round, fly all over the place to the point where Booker T gets so overstimulated his brain short-circuits, and that's exactly what they did.

What's great about a team like Vikingo and Hall for their opponents is that they will always come across like the meanest guys around. Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor aren't exactly the biggest guys we've ever seen in WWE, let alone "WWE NXT," but when they get the chance to work over the underdogs, they come off as genuinely imposing. I'm pretty sure Smokes landed a strike on Hall that was so stiff it made me think, "Man, I didn't know these guys had this side to them." Everything was delivered with extra force and viciousness, which really played nicely into the underdog story they were trying to tell.

Naturally, Vikingo and Hall flew too close to the sun, and lightning couldn't strike twice for them, but it was another great performance from both of them. At just 18 years old, Vikingo is already doing things that are going to make him an attraction in both "NXT" and AAA in the coming years, and Hall has always had the look of someone who can go far, but now has the genuine platform of "NXT" to help him. Their Cinderella story in the Dusty Classic might be over, but their respective stories could be about to begin, and you can guarantee it's going to be an exciting ride for both of them.

Written by Sam Palmer