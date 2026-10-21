Major Update On Dragon Lee's WWE Contract Status

As the futures of his brothers Dralistico and Rush have grabbed headlines over the last month, WWE's Dragon Lee has also had questions regarding his next move as his WWE contract was set to expire in October. Fortunately for Lee, those questions were answered emphatically earlier this week. PWInsider Elite reports that Lee will be staying put with WWE, agreeing to a new contract with the promotion. Few details about Lee's contract, including whether he received a raise or the length of the deal, have been confirmed, although several sources believe that it will keep Lee with WWE for at least five years.

While the potential for a release always exists in WWE, the deal would otherwise suggest Lee will be sticking around with the promotion he's been part of for nearly four years after signing with WWE in late 2022. Lee has since enjoyed a decent, if at times inconsistent run with the promotion, including holding the NXT North American Championship, the WWE Speed Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles earlier this year. He has recently earned plaudits for a singles match against Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable and a three-way match against Gable and Rey Mysterio, which Lee spoke positively about on social media the day after.

Lee would not have been out of sorts had he hit the free agent market, as the luchador had previously made his name outside of WWE wrestling for CMLL, where he headlined the 83rd Aniversario in 2016, New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, and Ring of Honor, where he held the ROH World Television and World Tag Team Championships twice. Lee also briefly wrestled in AEW in 2022 alongside Rush and Andrade El Idolo, though it is unknown if AEW would still be interested in him due to the circumstances of his initial WWE signing, which some believed was orchestrated by AAA and WWE to double cross AEW.