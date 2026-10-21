Bully Ray Comments On Potential Naomi WWE Return, Pairing With The Bloodline

As the Bloodline vs. 946 storyline rolls on, likely leading into Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE fans are expecting the return of former Women's World Champion Naomi to back up her husband, Jimmy Uso, and their family. He return would help even the odds, with Naomi facing off against Jaida Parker.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said he believes Naomi's return is imminent. Despite the star being on the run of her career before announcing her pregnancy last summer, the Hall of Famer doesn't believe she should jump right back into the women's division, not while 946 is terrorizing the Bloodline.

"To me, that's very flat. You can always go back to that one day," Bully Ray said. "We know that Naomi and Jimmy are married. This entire Bloodline thing is about family. She is a part of the family. I want her involved, but when is the right day to bring her back?"

Bully Ray and co-host Dave LaGreca pondered that question, with LaGreca wondering if she makes her big return at WarGames itself. Bully Ray said he thinks it needs to be before the event, and it needs to be a dramatic moment.

"I want to see a moment in time where Jaida Parker is going to do something really bad to one of the Bloodline members," he said. "Technically, it should be Jimmy. The whole blowtorch idea, I know it's preposterous and they'll never do it, but can you imagine if the 946 is holding down Jimmy. He's on his knees. They got his arms. He can't move, and here comes Jaida Parker with a blowtorch or whatever [and out comes Naomi.]"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.