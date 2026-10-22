Davis & Doyle Dominate AEW World Tag Champions To Earn Title Match

The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle and Mark Davis earned themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships after decimating the Young Bucks in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Matt and Nick Jackson, fresh off a tough bout where they defended their titles against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, didn't get a single lick of offense in.

Davis and Doyle took the match outside of the ring almost immediately and the Young Bucks never got their feet underneath them. The pair sent the Bucks crashing into the ring barricade and steps, and Nick was bounced off a table with a powerbomb in the timekeeper's area.

Back in the ring, Davis landed back-to-back piledrivers on Matt while Doyle cinched in a bear hug on Nick. The pair pinned the champions for the quick victory, to earn themselves a shot at the gold in the future.