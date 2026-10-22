AEW Dynamite - 10/21/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Last year was the first women's Blood & Guts match, and it was absolutely fantastic, so I guess I just assumed we'd be getting another one this year, to go alongside the men's bout set for two weeks in Jacksonville. If there's going to be a women's version of the hardcore bout, however, it wasn't officially or clearly set up tonight.

There was a backstage segment where a scheduled Renee Paquette interview turned into a brawl between the Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne, alongside the Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla, against the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter, and their Full Gear challengers, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron. It was enough to set up a Blood & Guts match, but it wasn't clear at all. Bayne looked down at Hayter at one point and asked her, "What makes you think you're making it to Full Gear?" which could mean they'll keep beating the team down in backstage segments, or they're setting up a Blood & Guts match.

It kind of sucks either way, because if the women are getting a match, they'll barely have any build. Last year's match was six-on-six, and right now, the heels only have five women, with the babyfaces clocking in at just four. Next week's episode would be making the teams official, and then boom, Blood & Guts the next week. Which, I suppose I shouldn't complain about, because getting a thrown-together women's Blood & Guts match is better than none at all.

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone was involved in last year's match, but she's still recovering from a broken nose. She's obviously good to go, having wrestled at WrestleDream, but it's unclear if she's good enough to go in a big stipulation bout. That would mean her presumed Full Gear opponent, or at least the woman who stepped up to her tonight, Marina Shafir, would fight on the babyface side. Which, I guess, works, since the Death Riders are seemingly babyfaces now. That would still, however, leave a spot open on Team Good Guy.

Hopefully, we get a women's match no matter what, because it even looks like we could get two men's bouts, if AEW wanted to go that way, with the newly united Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs against the Death Riders. Even if it seems hastily put together from a storyline angle, I know the women of AEW could absolutely pull off the bout. After so many fans clamored for the match last year, hopefully the company follows through with another women's Blood & Guts banger.

Written by Daisy Ruth