Backstage News On Potential Upcoming Retirement Of WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio

There have been quite a few legendary names to retire in WWE in recent memory, with John Cena wrapping up his career following a year-long retirement tour at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025, and AJ Styles hanging up his boots following his loss at the 2026 Royal Rumble. According to a new report, another WWE talent, who is already a Hall of Famer, could be thinking about calling it an in-ring career in the next year.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there are internal rumblings of Rey Mysterio retiring in 2027. A source told the outlet there is chatter backstage that the legendary luchador could be wrapping up as an active wrestler next year. That source did, however, tell WrestleVotes they had no direct knowledge of when or where Mysterio's potential retirement match could happen. It was not noted if there were plans for him to a have a retirement tour run, like Cena.

The source said that WWE creative minds have discussed ideas on how to present Mysterio's farewell to fans, however. The current on-screen AAA general manager is expected to remain a part of the company behind-the-scenes, helping younger talent in both WWE and AAA.

Mysterio's son, Dominik, a former AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion, has been active on the main roster, coming up alongside his father, since 2020. Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, has also reported to the WWE Performance Center for training.

The Hall of Famer began his career on the independent scene in 1989. He signed with WCW in 1996 and helped popularize lucha libre in the states, and was pivotal in establishing a cruiserweight division in the promotion. Mysterio joined WWE in 2002, with a hiatus from 2015 to 2018, where he worked elsewhere, including NJPW and Lucha Underground.