Shotzi Blackheart Officially Debuts On TNA Impact

Earlier this week, TNA confirmed Shotzi Blackheart, a former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, as the newest member of its Knockouts division. Tonight on "TNA Impact," she then made her official first moves.

Coming off their loss at Bound For Glory, the now-former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Allie and Kiera Hogan headed to the ring to address their futures in the company. Allie voiced her wish for a title rematch against Apex. Hogan, however, had no interest in doing so, declaring Allie as the "weakest link" of their team.

Cue the arrival of Tasha Steelz, who charged down to attack Allie with Hogan's help. The pair laid in a series of stomps, a leg drop, and a splash, leaving Allie on the receiving end of a two-on-one Fire N' Flava reunion. That changed when Blackheart ran down herself to even the odds. Hogan and Steelz eventually retreated as Allie celebrated her newfound ally.

"The Ballsy Badass" has previous experience in TNA, having wrestled for the promotion in 2018 and 2019. Thursday night's appearance marks her first as an official roster member, though. Interestingly, Blackheart's first two in-ring outings in TNA both involved Allie. The first pitted her and Tessa Blanchard against Allie and Hogan. The second saw Blackheart and Allie collide in singles competition.

Blackheart departed from WWE in mid-2025 and subsequently signed with MLW, where she went on to the capture the company's women's division title. Due to taping delays, she still reigns as the MLW Women's Featherweight Champion on MLW programming.