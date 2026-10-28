Ilja Dragunov Gushes About AEW Debut

AEW's newest signee, Ilja Dragunov, has opened up about his reaction to his debut at WrestleDream.

Dragunov received a great ovation when he came out at WrestleDream, months after leaving WWE. The former WWE United States Champion recently spoke to "Battleground Podcast" about the moment, explaining why it felt like a fairytale moment for him.

"What is definitely going through my mind is just rethinking about the beautiful moments to come out to my entrance at WrestleDream on the pay-per-view on Saturday, which was absolutely incredible, the welcoming of the crowds on my side, the music I was craving to hear again for such a long time because it carried me through my whole beginnings of my career. And have this perfect presentation of just to transfer through my entrance what I'm all about. That was a fairytale," he said.

Dragunov admitted to feeling nostalgic and immensely excited before heading to the ring, explaining how he wanted to perform with all his heart.

"Nostalgia to a certain extent because I don't remember what I felt the last time, like something is actually in the version that I am today, taking me back to the days that wrestling was just a passion only and not like what I do majorly with my life. But also freedom, trust, excitement, you know, because even if it's an entrance, a 30-minute match, whatever it is that I need to do, I will get it done with all the devotion and all the heart that I have, which is also like one of the major characteristics that make me stick out," added the former WWE star.

He expressed happiness with how dedicated AEW is to presenting his character, noting the thought and effort that went into his debut entrance. Dragunov revealed that he spoke to Tony Khan immediately after his debut, and the AEW CEO had only good things to say about his first appearance on AEW television, explaining that the moment felt right.