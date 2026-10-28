WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Moving To New Venue

For the last month, WWE Crown Jewel has been the biggest story in wrestling, not because of its card, but because many have questioned whether it would be safe to hold the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to endure bombings and potential threats from Houthis and Iranian forces. Now with a week and a half left before the show, a new twist has emerged, albeit one that doesn't appear to be a huge deal in the big picture. Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, the Riyadh Season account announced that Crown Jewel would be moving to a new venue. The new venue is unknown, and the only other details provided were that ticket holders would receive a full refund, followed by a re-release of tickets "to everyone within the next 48 hours."

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة. We would like to inform you that "WWE Crown Jewel" has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive... pic.twitter.com/1msJ14n6Gw — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

Despite this announcement, sources "on site" have indicated to Fightful Select that Crown Jewel will still be taking place in Riyadh, just not in the temporary Riyadh Season Stadium. Furthermore, Fightful's sources at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, appear to have found out the news alongside everyone else, being informed only after Riyadh Season's tweet.

Today's developments offer only a slight change in a situation where WWE or TKO higher ups such as Ari Emanuel have held firm that Crown Jewel would proceed as planned, though Emanuel had admitted the company would be monitoring the war like situation closely. More recently, UFC President and CEO Dana White had suggested that TKO will "be there" in Saudi Arabia for all their upcoming obligations, including an upcoming Power Slap event and Crown Jewel.