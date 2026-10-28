WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/23/2026

After hitting a recent high, "WWE SmackDown" viewership continues to trend downward amidst college football season. The October 23 edition of the blue brand saw new Women's Tag Team Champions, as well as a surprise six-man main event, but viewership was still down compared to the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, the October 23 edition of "SmackDown" drew 1,100,000 average viewers, down 17 percent from the previous week's 1,327,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.24 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, down 25 percent from the October 16 episode's rating of 0.32.

Viewership was down compared to the trailing four weeks average of 1,298,000 viewers by 17 percent. Compared to this time last year, however, viewership is up 18 percent, with 1,257,000 average viewers for October 2026, compared to October 2025's 1,063,000.

The main event of the show was set during the night, and was originally meant to be Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano taking on United States Champion Trick Williams and Rey Fenix. Ricky Saints and Penta got involved, however, and the Money in the Bank briefcase holder demanded a six-man tag. Penta, Fenix, and Williams scored the victory.

Elsewhere on the show, the team of Michin and B-Fab won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, thanks to some help from Jade Cargill on the outside. It was also revealed that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will take their feud to Crown Jewel, currently still set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they'll face off in a Last Man Standing match.