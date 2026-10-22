WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/16/2026

After hitting a four-week high the previous week, the October 16 edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw a slight dip in viewership, while its ratings remained unchanged.

Viewership for the show from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento fell by 2% from the previous week's show, as per "Wrestlenomics," dropping from 1,352,000 to 1,327,000 viewers. That number is still marginally higher than the four-week average, which is currently standing at 1,282,000. The ratings, meanwhile, have remained unchanged at 0.32, which is also higher than the monthly average of 0.29.

The show, which was the first "SmackDown" event since Money in the Bank, saw the Sami Zayn-Trick Williams rivalry continue, with the latter facing Zayn's ally, Johnny Gargano.

Paige got the better of her former tag team partner, Nikki Bella, while Rey Fenix retained his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints. "SmackDown" ended with a match between Cody Rhodes and Baron Corbin, during which Rhodes finally delivered the punt after Randy Orton appeared near the ring. However, the punt was aimed at Corbin, leaving Orton watching in shock from the ramp. The show also had an unfortunate moment when veteran star R-Truth suffered an injury during his match against his former tag team partner, Damian Priest, which ended in a no contest.