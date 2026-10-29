Kyle Fletcher Challenges Will Ospreay To AEW World Title Match At Full Gear 2026

Kyle Fletcher has already proven he can get the better of Will Ospreay in the past, which is why on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite," he threw out the challenge for an AEW World Championship match at AEW Full Gear 2026.

Fletcher picked up a hard-fought win over "Jungle" Jack Perry before being joined in the ring by Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, who themselves will be challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. Fletcher stated that he wants Full Gear to be a perfect night for The Don Callis Family, before reminding everyone that he has not only beaten the current AEW World Champion before, but he actually beat Ospreay at the Full Gear pay-per-view two years ago. Looking for lightning to strike twice, Fletcher dared Ospreay to put the title on the line at this year's event, and promised that if they come face-to-face again, it will end up just how their match in 2024 did, with Fletcher having his hand raised.

The match was made official shortly after, marking the first time since AEW Revolution 2025 that Ospreay and Fletcher wrestling each other one-on-one. That bout took place in a Steel Cage and Ospreay emerged victorious, though a lot has changed since that night in Los Angeles. The two men will actually be locked in a cage before Full Gear as they will both compete in the men's Blood and Guts match on the November 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Fletcher will team up with the rest of his Don Callis Family members, while Ospreay will team up with The Young Bucks, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and the recently returned Steven Borden, which could play a major role in the Full Gear title match as neither Ospreay or Fletcher will be 100% heading into their title bout.