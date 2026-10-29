Darby Allin Defeats Josh Alexander, Escapes AEW Fright Night Dynamite With TNT Title

Josh Alexander tried his hardest to take out Darby Allin, but Allin is still TNT Champion after a brutal battle on "AEW Fright Night Dynamite." The Don Callis Family member wasted no time taking it to the champion to start off the match, hitting two dragon screws to send him crashing into the ring barricade and the ring steps.

Allin was briefly able to rally back in the ring, but Alexander hit him with a suplex on the apron. Allin countered by pushing Alexander off the top rope, sending him spine-first into the edge of the apron, giving himself time to recover.

The champion looked for a Coffin Drop from the top rope to the floor, but Alexander caught him for a release German suplex. Back in the ring, Allin tried to choke Alexander with his own head gear and got him into the Scorpion Deathlock. Alexander got to the ropes, and Allin jumped to the top for a Coffin Drop, but Alexander got out of the way.

Allin hit a dragon screw of his own to Alexander on the ropes, and finally connected with the Coffin Drop while Alexander was still laying on the middle rope. Both men spilled to the outside, where Alexander set up two chairs and hit a leaping tombstone piledriver to send Allin through them.

When Allin was still able to kick out back in the ring, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero ran out to aid Alexander. Steven Borden popped out of the crowd, wearing a clown mask, to take them out. Alexander got Allin in a hold in the middle of the ring off the distraction, but Allin was able to reverse it for the win.