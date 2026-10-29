Leon Slater On Winning TNA World Title: 'I'm Excited To Take It In A New Direction'

New TNA World Champion Leon Slater has spoken in amazement about winning the title and vowed to put his own stamp on the championship.

Slater became the youngest TNA World Champion at Bound for Glory after defeating Nic Nemeth, putting himself on the path to greater things. He recently spoke on the "I Love Wrestling Podcast," where he admitted that he was still coming to terms with his achievement.

"It feels very, very surreal, man. And, you know, it took a while for it to settle in because I kind of felt like I was carrying Nic Nemeth's belt around for a while just 'cause I was used to seeing him with it, you know?" he said.

Slater explained that it was still hard for him to process being champion as he tried to maintain his normal routine of hanging out with friends and playing video games. He said he recently realized he was the TNA World Champion while playing a video game, noting that everything in his life — his house, friends, and hobbies — had remained the same, with the only major change being the world title beside him. The English star promised to take the title in a different direction and make it truly special.

"It's the same game I've been playing for the past 13 years, and the only difference is I've got the actual TNA World Championship on my TV table, you know what I mean? So, it's finally beginning to feel mine. And I'm excited for it to take me in a new direction. And I'm excited to take it in a new direction, as well, and make some magic as TNA World Champion," added Slater.

Since winning the world title, Slater has set his eyes on a few who could be challenging for his championship, with the first being Trey Miguel, who became the No. 1 contender for the world title after winning a ladder match on the "Impact" after Bound for Glory.