WWE's Sami Zayn Explains Why He Didn't Post Anything About The Death Of AEW Star Pac

Last month the wrestling world was shocked by the untimely death of Benjamin "Pac" Satterley due to bronchial asthma. Fans and people within the industry took to social media to collectively share in their grief. AEW held a tribute show in his memory and other promotions acknowledged Satterley's death. A video was put together by his good friend, Kevin Owens featuring WWE talent.

During an interview on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn explained why he opted not to post anything about Pac's death on social media. He was worried Van Vliet was going to ask about Satterley and said he didn't know what to say.

"I wasn't able to post anything, I haven't posted anything, because what do you even say in a tweet, you know what I mean? 'Hey, here's this guy that was like a brother to me, that I traveled the world with, that I grew up with.' Like this bond, it's hard to articulate what these bonds mean. And then I'm supposed to do it in a tweet or like an Instagram post with 10 pictures out of the hundreds of thou — you know what I mean? None of it will do it justice."

He also said he's a bit of a perfectionist and Satterley was the same way. He feels it's impossible to give their friendship the tribute it deserves, but he also feels guilty for not posting anything.

"I start going down this path of 'who the f*** is this even for?' Who needs to know? I know and the people that matter know, you know what I mean? The people in our circle, his wife, his mom, me, my wife – my wife was extremely close with him too, she's profoundly affected by it. All of our close friends, all the guys that we came up with, he meant something different to everybody. So you're allowed to just have that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.