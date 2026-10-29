Backstage Update On Potential WWE Interest In AEW Star Dralistico

AEW and Ring of Honor star Dralistico has been in the news as of late as his future seems to be up in the air. The luchador posted an AI-generated image of himself sitting in a jail cell earlier this month, complete with the caption "Maybe not for long?" which implied that he could be on his way out of AEW/ROH when his contracts expires, and it seems that WWE could be interested in bringing him in.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is expected to show some interest in Dralistico when he becomes a free agent, with his contract reportedly set to expire this December. A source from within WWE has claimed that there is locker room support regarding the company signing the luchador, though that should come as no surprise according to WrestleVotes given that his real-life brother Dragon Lee already works for the company.

There is a belief from the internal source that Dralistico could become a major signing for both WWE and AAA if he does sign either before the end of the year or the beginning of next year. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that AAA in particular would be the most ideal landing place for Dralistico as he wouldn't be welcomed back in CMLL due to his other brother, Rush, leaving the company in 2019 in controversial fashion.

Dralistico hasn't wrestled in AEW since the June 6 episode of "AEW Collision," where he, Sammy Guevara, and Rush failed to capture the AEW World Trios Championships from The Conglomeration. His last appearance in Ring of Honor came just a few days later on the ROH YouTube special that aired on June 9, where teamed up with The Lethal Twist in a losing effort against Dalton Castle, The Outrunners, and Adam Priest.