Backstage Update On Relationship Between CMLL & AEW Stars Rush, Dralistico

A few short years ago, it seemed inconceivable to think of certain luchadors working for CMLL in Arena Mexico due to their ties to AAA and the extensive feud those two companies have. However, in the past year thanks to AEW's on-going working relationship with CMLL, Mistico has teamed up with The Lucha Brothers, Bandido has defended the ROH World Championship in an Arena Mexico main event, and at the recent Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan managed to get The Beast Mortos unbanned from working in a CMLL venue. However, the same can't be said for the stablemates of The Beast Mortos in La Faccion Ingobrenable, Rush and Dralistico.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush and Dralistico have been pushing for AEW to get them unbanned from CMLL in order for Dralistico to have a feud with Mistico, something Meltzer believes would draw big business for CMLL. With that said, CMLL still have no interest in doing business with either of them, especially Rush, as they blame him for other companies negotiating with their talent and offering them better deals worth more money.

Rush infamously left CMLL in 2019 after choosing to work Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view over CMLL's 86th Anniversary Show, while CMLL stated that they fired Rush rather than "El Toro Blanco" (and his brother Dragon Lee) walking out on their own. Dralistico was portraying the Mistico character at the time, meaning that he stayed with CMLL until 2021 before leaving to be with his siblings in AAA, and since he left on much less rocky ground, he has been more than happy to respect CMLL's wishes in not allowing him or Rush back, even if he would love if AEW allowed LFI to fly the company flag in Arena Mexico.