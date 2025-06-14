AEW's Dralistico Comments On Faction's Absence From Upcoming Arena Mexico Show

All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the legendary Arena Mexico next week with a whole week of special collaboration shows with CMLL. Both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will also be involved in shows on June 17 and 20 respectively, but the most high-profile event will be the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" on June 18. A number of AEW's luchadors will be making appearances, but La Faccion Ingobrenable will not, in particular Rush and Dralistico. Some fans have questioned why they aren't on the show, and to clear up any confusion, Dralistico took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give his thoughts on the situation.

Son políticas y reglas del Cmll q hay q respetarlas 🤷🏻‍♂️. Nsosorros estamos Agusto donde estamos si el día de mañana aew nos manda a defender la bandera con gusto lo haremos mientras tanto una disculpa a todos los fans q pensaron que estaría la L.F.I en ese evento — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) June 13, 2025

The post translates to "These are CMLL policies and rules that must be respected. We are happy where we are. If tomorrow AEW sends us to defend the flag, we will gladly do so. In the meantime, an apology to all the fans who thought the LFI would be at that event."

The feud between CMLL and LFI, but more specifically Rush, dates back to 2019 when "El Toro Blanco" chose to work Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view over CMLL's 86th Anniversary show. This led to Rush publicly announcing that he was finished with CMLL, as was his brother Dragon Lee, but CMLL clapped back by firing the duo, and despite AEW's relationship with CMLL, as well as NJPW, Rush has not appeared in either promotion since due to the incident. Dralistico, then portraying the Mistico character, stayed with CMLL until 2021 before jumping ship to AAA to be with his brothers, and due to the feud between those companies, Dralistico hasn't returned to CMLL.

Time might heal some wounds, but even as recently as last summer, Rush wasn't allowed to appear at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view due to CMLL stars appearing on the show, despite the fact that Mistico (now not portrayed by his brother) ended up teaming with The Lucha Brothers, who have a long-time affiliation with AAA.