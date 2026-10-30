M By Elegance Retains Knockouts TV Title Over Jada Stone With Help From Teammate

M By Elegance's third test as TNA Knockouts Television Champion proved successful.

On Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact," M defended her title against Jada Stone, the very woman she faced in the finals of the inaugural championship tournament. Fired up for her rematch, Stone burst out of the gate with a springboard hurricanrana and a hopeful 619. M caught her legs before she could land the latter, however.

Stone bounced back with a standing moonsault, and when M accidently booted Mr. Elegance off the apron, she followed with a dropkick and a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Stone looked to deliver the Spark Stunner next, only to get caught and dumped to the floor by the defending champion.

In the match's closing moments, Stone connected with the 619 on her second attempt. When she sought to land a split-legged moonsault, though, M countered it into a superkick. As M rolled to the outside off Stone's Spark Stunner, Mr. Elegance then found himself wiped out by a moonsault to the floor. A Spanish Fly off the steel stairs followed, with M on the receiving end.

While Heather distracted the referee, M asked Mr. Elegance to hand her the KO TV Title belt, to which he refused and seemingly quit The Elegance brand. Nevertheless, M managed to secure the win, in this case by delivering a piledriver to "The Spark."

M previously defeated Jada Stone in the finals of the aforementioned tournament to claim the Knockouts Television Championship on August 27. Since then, she's also successfully defended the title against Kiera Hogan and Elayna Black.