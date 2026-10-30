Indi Hartwell To Defend Title Against Shayna Baszler At TNA Destination X

Indi Hartwell's challenger for TNA Destination X has revealed herself.

On Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact," Zoey Serrano suddenly attacked a member of the show's ringside security team. As Serrano laughed, her tag team partner Shayna Baszler then delivered some major news.

"I'm letting everybody know Daria hired me to face Indi Hartwell at Destination X, one-on-one for the TNA Knockouts Championship," Baszler announced. "Now, Indi, this feel-good story, this dream of yours, that's all fine and dandy, but you need to understand something. From here on out, it becomes a nightmare, and Shayna Baszler is the thing that haunts it."

TNA teased a faceoff between Baszler and Hartwell last week after the latter's successful TNA Knockouts World Championship defense against Xia Brookside. Authority figure Daria Rae stood atop the entrance ramp, looking unimpressed at Hartwell's efforts. This turned out to be a simple distraction, however, as Baszler and Serrano charged in from behind and subsequently beat Hartwell down. Baszler cinched in a chokehold, and when Hartwell passed out, she raised up the KO Title, signaling a future title clash.

Hartwell captured the Knockouts World Championship by defeating Brookside at TNA Bound For Glory. The same night, Baszler and Serrano dethroned Allie and Kiera Hogan as the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Destination X will mark only the second singles encounter between Hartwell and Baszler, the first under the TNA banner.

Destination X is set for the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 15. TNA World Champion Leon Slater will also defend his title there, in his case against Trey Miguel.