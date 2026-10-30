Dave Meltzer Provides Update On Stephanie Vaquer Illness That Kept Her Off WWE Raw

Stephanie Vaquer's absence from "WWE Raw" this week is reportedly related to an illness, rather than injury. Still, the timeline for her return remains unclear.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer shared more details on the current situation surrounding the former WWE Women's World Champion. "She's ill. I was told it's nothing terribly serious or anything, but she's ill and she's out [indefinitely]," Meltzer said. "Indefinitely in the sense that it's not like it's a week; it's something more serious. I shouldn't even say that, it's something that's indeterminate yet as far as when she'll be back. But that's why they didn't do that match. It wasn't about an injury and it wasn't a worked storyline. They were going to do the match on Monday night, she got sick, and could not come. That's why they did the Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan and that's why they did the DQ [finish] because they didn't want to beat Becky Lynch."

Originally, plans called for Vaquer to face Becky Lynch in a match to determine the new number one contender to the Women's World Championship, a title presently held by Liv Morgan. After "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that Vaquer had not been medically cleared to compete, they then shifted to a direct title match between Lynch and Morgan in the show's main event.

Morgan went on to retain her title due to her Judgment Day stablemates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez interfering, and in turn, causing a disqualification. Had Vaquer not suffered an illness, it is unclear if she would have been the one to challenge Morgan instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.