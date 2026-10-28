Backstage Update On Stephanie Vaquer After Being Pulled From WWE Raw Match

Stephanie Vaquer's absence from WWE television and this week's episode of "WWE Raw" was reportedly due to an illness.

Vaquer was scheduled to face Becky Lynch, with the winner earning a shot at Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced at the start of the show that Vaquer was absent and had not been medically cleared to compete. "PWInsider Elite" has reported that her absence from the Red brand this week was due to an illness rather than an injury. The outlet said that there's no news on how long she would be out.

Vaquer hasn't wrestled on WWE television since Money in the Bank, where she competed in a triple threat match against Lynch and Morgan, with the latter winning to regain the title. Reports had suggested that Vaquer suffered an ankle injury during the match, although she competed at two WWE live events just a few days later.

The originally scheduled clash between Vaquer and Lynch was changed to a match between Lynch and Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship. The match, which main-evented "Raw," ended in a disqualification after Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez interfered, helping Morgan retain her title. With Vaquer still in the picture, the rivalry between the three women appears far from over.