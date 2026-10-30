WWE's Paul Heyman Likens NFL Recovery To Classic WCW Sting Moment: 'Nicely Done'

Was it similar to a pro wrestling angle or not? That's the question that was on NFL viewers' minds both at home and live at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, after Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson injured his ribs ahead of their victorious 27-19 point game to the Carolina Panthers.

During one of their plays, Watson injured his ribs while landing a catch. He was coughing up blood, and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Based on the CT scans, Watson did not suffer any internal bleeding, and was cleared to return to the field later that evening. His return saw him exit through the side door of the ambulance, which immediately drew comparisons to an angle in the now defunct promotion, WCW, between "The Icon" Sting and The Dangerous Alliance.

Back in 1991, Sting, who was the WCW United States Champion at the time, was facing a moral dilemma of whether his body was at 100 percent to put the title on the line against Rick Rude. If not, he had to forfeit the title. Though he wasn't fully recovered, Sting charged out of an ambulance truck at Clash of Champions 17 to defend his title. Unfortunately, that defense came at a loss, and Rude became champion.

There at that match, Rude's former manager and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman agreed with many on last night's comparisons of Watson to Sting saying on X [formerly known as Twitter], "We did this with @Sting in 1991 in WCW (vs 'Ravishing' Rick Rude), and the industry has repeated it with great success in numerous circumstances. My most sincere compliments to the @NFL's creative team. Nicely done!" He went on to plug his son's talk show, "The Roundtable," which premiered last Wednesday.