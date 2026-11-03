Shawn Michaels Comments On Cruz Montana's WWE Raw Debut: 'Another One Moving On Up!'

"WWE NXT" supremo Shawn Michaels has commented on Cruz Montana's main roster debut and spoken proudly about how many stars have graduated from the brand.

The 946 faction added a new member on "WWE Raw," with Montana debuting on the main roster, attacking The Bloodline to close out the show. Montana's former boss on "NXT," Michaels, reacted to the move to the main roster, highlighting the numerous stars that have made the switch from the developmental brand to the big leagues of WWE over the last year.

"Another one moving on up! 👏 Congratulations to @Montana_NYPR on making the jump to the main roster! That's 19 NXT Superstars making the leap to Raw and SmackDown in the last 12 months. Pretty proud of that number, but even prouder of the talent and crew who make it happen. Keep showing the world what #WWENXT is all about! See the future of WWE this week on Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TheCW and the @espn Unlimited app!" said Michaels.

Another one moving on up! 👏 Congratulations to @Montana_NYPR on making the jump to the main roster! That's 19 NXT Superstars making the leap to Raw and SmackDown in the last 12 months. Pretty proud of that number, but even prouder of the talent and crew who make it happen.... https://t.co/0FwdzAAXvT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 3, 2026

Montana, who made sporadic appearances for WWE while he was part of TNA Wrestling, signed a permanent deal earlier this year and has been quickly called up to "Raw." He joins several other stars who have moved from "NXT" to "Raw" or "SmackDown" over the last year, including Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, and the Fatal Influence faction, to name a few.

The 946 faction, led by Keys, has consistently added wrestlers to its ranks, beginning with the duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, followed by Jaida Parker, Carmelo Hayes, and now Montana. With Montana's addition, the group has five wrestlers who could face The Bloodline if the two factions meet in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.