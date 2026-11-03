Sami Zayn After Attacking Roman Reigns On WWE Raw: 'Do I Have Your Attention Now?'

Sami Zayn closed out this week's "WWE Raw" with an attack on Roman Reigns, and then had a message for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

After attacking Reigns, Zayn riled up the crowd as he made his way to the back, before addressing the camera following him. The Undisputed WWE Champion sent a message to Reigns, asking if he was paying attention after the latter's comments earlier in the show.

"You paying attention now? Do I have your attention now?" asked an angry Zayn. "They [the fans] think this is a game. You think this is a game. This is my life. This is my whole life."

Zayn then walked away after screaming, seemingly mentally exhausted from what happened that night.

Reigns and Zayn had a segment at the start of "Raw," during which the latter demanded that Reigns give him the attention he deserved ahead of their match at this weekend's Crown Jewel PLE. "The Tribal Chief" didn't give in to Zayn's demands, instead asking him — and the crowd — to acknowledge him. At the end of the show, Reigns was ambushed by the 946, particularly the group's newest member, Cruz Montana. After the 946 left the ring following the attack on The Bloodline, Zayn appeared out of nowhere and landed a Helluva Kick to close the show.

Zayn and Reigns will battle it out at Crown Jewel, with the two world champions competing for the Crown Jewel Championship.