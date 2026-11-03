WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 11/2 Post-Raw Taping Reportedly Revealed

The "WWE SmackDown" go-home show for Crown Jewel was taped at the Barclays Center in New York after this week's "WWE Raw," with an incredible personal rivalry main eventing the show.

"SmackDown" was taped on November 2, and "PWInsider" has provided some details about what happened on the show. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER opened the show by ridiculing Finn Balor's career and challenging him to a match, while adding that he wanted the real Balor to appear. The two then brawled after Balor made his way to the ring, before GUNTHER left the ring and the two stared at each other. The show also saw the two women's world champions, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green come face-to-face, with the former calling her talentless and a charity case, before vowing to become Crown Jewel Champion again and be called the greatest.

The show also featured a tag team match between B-Fab and Michin and Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, which ended in an all-out battle involving Jade Cargill, Fatal Influence, and the trio of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss. Shinsuke Nakamura got the better of Tama Tonga, while Damian Priest's match against Nate Frazer was called off after the latter was unable to continue after he was thrown onto the commentary table.

Sami Zayn addressed his attack on Reigns on "Raw," vowing never to be overlooked again. Jimmy Uso appeared in the ring and questioned why Zayn had attacked Reigns. Zayn understood why Uso was confused, considering they were family. He said he would have been by The Bloodline's side in their feud with the 946 if he weren't WWE Champion, claiming that he needed to be respected. Jimmy warned Zayn that Reigns would beat him at Crown Jewel, which pleased Zayn, who said Reigns had finally given him the attention he asked for. The 946 once again attacked Jimmy, but Zayn didn't come to Uso's aid.

The show ended with the No Holds Barred match between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, in which the two used various objects to inflict damage and hit their finishers, with Owens ultimately emerging victorious.