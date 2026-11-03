Royce Keys Believes 946 Will Reach The Level Of WWE's Most Popular Factions

The Royce Keys-led 946 faction has made a big impact in the short time it's been in WWE, and Keys believes that they are destined for great things.

Keys, who debuted in WWE at the start of the year, formed the 946 in August. The faction has continued to add new members, with Cruz Montana being the latest. Keys said in an interview with "The Sportstar" that he had always dreamed of being part of WWE and believes he can do something special with the 946, which he hopes can become as big as legendary factions like D-Generation X and the Four Horsemen.

"It's always been a dream to be here in the company, you know. The goal was to come here," said Keys. "I see this group, 946, being up there, you know, with the Bloodline. Just what we've been doing, you know, being up there with DX, you know, the Four Horsemen, Evolution. We're so different from those groups that we stand out, and, you know, everything we're doing is catapulting us."

The former AEW star is optimistic about the group's success in WWE, highlighting how each of them has had tough struggles to get to where they are now.

"We all have a unique past. I'm not saying they [Bloodline] don't, but I feel that we're from the other side of the train tracks. Our struggles are a little different than the Bloodline. We weren't born into this business, so we have our own different paths that we've taken to get to where we are, which makes us different," Keys said.

Keys believes every member of the 946 is unique and brings something special to the group, singling out two who have shown a different side of themselves — Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker. He feels Hayes has showcased his aggressive side in the group, while Parker is incredibly physical, arguing she could be stronger than some of the male wrestlers.