NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Matches Announced For AEW's Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF & More

Following the events of NJPW Power Struggle 2026 on November 3, the stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling will now turn their attention to the company's biggest event of the calendar year, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21. The annual Tokyo Dome event will take place on January 4, and a number of high-profile bouts were made official for Wrestle Kingdom 21, with AEW stars Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and MJF all getting involved in the festivities.

Wrestle Kingdom 21 will see Kenny Omega return to the main event of NJPW's biggest show of the year for the first time since 2019. He will challenge Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the show closer after Omega earned his shot at Power Struggle by not only defeating Tsuji and Oleg Boltin in a three-way match, but even going as far as to pin Tsuji to earn his shot after hitting both Tsuji and Boltin with One-Winged Angels to fully cement his place in the Tokyo Dome main event.

The Death Riders also made their presence felt at Power Struggle, which has resulted in two matches being booked for the Tokyo Dome. After Shingo Takagi and Jeff Cobb defeated Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a special tag team match, Moxley officially declared his shot at Takagi for Wrestle Kingdom 21, which marks their first singles match in nearly three years.

Later in the night, Gabe Kidd successfully defended the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Taichi, but attacked NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi after the bell, leading to Yuya Uemura to come to Tanahashi's aid. Moxley and Takagi both arrived to continue the brawl, with Moxley and Kidd declaring war on NJPW on behalf of the Death Riders, with Moxley and Takagi going one-on-one, while Kidd and Uemura will fight over the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on January 4.