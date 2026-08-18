AEW's MJF Unleashes Social Media Tirade Against NJPW

By Sam Palmer
MJF on AEW Dynamite AEW/Ricky Havlik

Former AEW World Champion MJF has always been open and honest about how he feels about New Japan Pro Wrestling (he doesn't like it). However, the recent buzz surrounding NJPW's annual G1 Climax tournament, particularly the critically acclaimed final between Ryohei Oiwa and Yuya Uemura, has led to MJF going on a crusade against anyone and everyone on X (formerly known as Twitter) who has something nice to say about the promotion.

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, a man who has also been open and honest about how he feels about the partnership between NJPW and AEW, was MJF's first target. Maxwell Jacob Friedman didn't see the appeal in Tsuji, leading to a fan telling MJF to prove how much better is in the ring, but according to MJF, that would just bring up an uncomfortable conversation for NJPW.

With that said, Ryohei Oiwa, the man who won the G1 Climax, was the real target for MJF. Oiwa has been praised for managing to get his finisher, the Big Rock, over with the fans since it is simply a Side Headlock. MJF would not only claim to be the superior headlock wrestler, but also claimed that he would beat him at everything from a wrestling match, to an MMA fight, and even karaoke. Another fan called out MJF by saying that he would never do the G1 Climax himself, which MJF agreed with, but only because he doesn't have to prove himself.

MJF proceeded to call Oiwa a "F****** dork" who would be lucky to lace his boots, as much of a fake tough guy as someone like Andrade El Idolo, Will Ospreay, or Kenny Omega, before listing off the number of very simple moves he has managed to get over during his time in AEW, including the Headlock Takeover he used to beat Darby Allin twice.

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