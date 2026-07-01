NJPW Champ Yota Tsuji Comments Further On AEW Issues, Invites Tony Khan To Play Golf

It's safe to say that the relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Yota Tsuji has been a tad frosty, with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's lack of participation at Forbidden Door, and even calling for other New Japan stars to boycott the event. But after AEW owner Tony Khan responded to Tsuji's comments with positive words about him at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, a potential thaw may be forming. In an interview with Tokyo Spots, as transcribed by Fightful, Tsuji was asked about Khan's comments, and was not only positive about them, but admitted that his issues with AEW had less to do with Khan himself.

"I was once again struck by the greatness of his character as a person," Tsuji said. "I'll say it again, I respect Tony Khan. I have my own thoughts about AEW as well, but what I think is really the problem is New Japan's diplomatic style. I think we can build a new relationship by re-examining that aspect...If his schedule allows, I'd like Tony Khan to come to Chicago. We at New Japan will have a chance to show the US what IWGP is all about, against the AEW champion. If necessary, I'd like to play a round of golf with him afterward."

Tsuji is referring to the opening round of the G1 Climax tournament, which will kickoff in Chicago, Illinois on July 11, and will see him battle AEW International Champion and dual AEW/NJPW contract star Konosuke Takeshita, the same man Tsuji beat to win the title at Wrestle Kingdom. Khan, who grew up a few hours away from Chicago in Champagne, Illinois, has yet to comment on Tsuji's invitation.