Tony Khan Reacts To NJPW Star Yota Tsuji Calling For AEW Boycott

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2026 is now in the books, and it ended with the notable absence of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji. The NJPW star made it clear in interviews that he had no interest in appearing at the show, and in fact went as far to ask his fellow NJPW wrestlers to boycott it over what he perceived as AEW's disrespect towards NJPW and the IWGP title. At the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Tsuji's statements, and downplayed any issues, noting his respect for Tsuji while also pointing out that Tsuji had been complimentary towards AEW in other areas.

"I really am a big fan of Yota Tsuji," Khan said. "I have a lot of respect for Yota Tsuji and the IWGP World Title. And I would love to have him here. I've been a fan of his for many years. I appreciate you bringing up what he said, but to be fair, there was another side of what he said.

"I think he said I've always shown great respect to him and the wrestlers. And he's always felt very respected by AEW when he's come here, and he feels like the New Japan wrestlers get a lot of respect from the company and from me personally. So I acknowledge what he said, but I also think there was another side of what Tsuji said, and I did appreciate that, because it is true. I am a big fan of his, and when he's come here, I've tried to let him know that, and always make him feel welcome here."

How Tsuji reacts to Khan's statement remains a mystery, and it will likely be awhile before he offers a response. That's because Tsuji's focus is currently on competing in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament, which will kick off on July 11 in Chicago, Illinois.