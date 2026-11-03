WWE Announces Avengers Doomsday Collaboration For Upcoming Worlds Collide Special

The John Cena Classic is going to Disneyworld, as announced by its creator John Cena during "WWE Raw." But it's not the only thing coming to the world famous theme park, as WWE has decided to hold another event alongside the Cena Classic, one that will crossover with a major motion picture event. In a Tuesday morning press release, WWE announced that a Worlds Collide special will take place on December 15, one day after the John Cena Classic, and will have an "Avengers Doomsday" theme, just days before the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be released on December 18.

Like the John Cena Classic, Worlds Collide will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The collaboration between WWE and Disney/Marvel was described as bringing "together the companies' renowned storytelling to create a landmark crossover event for Disney and WWE fans alike." While this suggests potential Marvel characters appearing, further details suggested Worlds Collide will follow the trend of past Worlds Collide specials, featuring talents from WWE, "NXT," and AAA.

In addition to Worlds Collide and the John Cena Classic, WWE will have a further presence that weekend by staging WWE World, in conjunction with Fanatics, also at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Fans will be able to purchase "exclusive merchandise," and have photo and autograph opportunities with certain WWE stars. To hammer home the "Avengers" crossover, WWE World will also be producing "co-branded" WWE/"Avengers" products, including title belts. Such items will also be made available at WWEShop and "select Disney retail stores;" no details on pricing was given.