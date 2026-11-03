Backstage News On Jacob Fatu's Absence From WWE TV And Expected Return

Jacob Fatu has been absent from WWE programming following the September 28 edition of "WWE Raw," where he was run over by a car driven by Jaida Parker, when it was revealed the former "WWE NXT" star is part of Royce Keys' 946 faction. According to a new report, the "Samoan Werewolf" will soon be returning as WWE Survivor Series: WarGames nears.

According to PWInsider Elite, Fatu is reportedly filming material for WWE on Tuesday, alongside others who are expected to be in the WarGames match at the premium live event on November 28. PWIE reported the bout, as many fans assumed, is expected to feature The Bloodline, with the lineup of Fatu, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos, vs. 946. Keys' faction revealed its sixth member, Cruz Montana, during a beatdown segment Monday night.

PWIE reported Fatu has been out selling the attack from the September 28 show, but previous reports indicated the star was also working around a filming schedule. Dave Meltzer reported that Fatu's absence was possibly due to his ReelShort filming schedule alongside Joe Hendry and Drew McIntyre.

Fatu's most recent TV match took place on the August 3 edition of the red brand, where he defeated Keys in a street fight. Fatu wrestled alongside the Usos against LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and Sikoa during WWE's South American live tour in September.