WWE NXT's Wren Sinclair Praises Kendal Grey Onscreen & Off: 'A Real Genuine Person'

After signing with WWE through the NIL program back in 2023, Kendal Grey has since risen to the top of the "NXT" women's division, holding the NXT Women's Championship for 62 days before dropping the title to Kelani Jordan in August, with a reported injury likely contributing to her loss. Dating back to last year, Grey has been in a tag team with Wren Sinclair, who has had her partner's back since, even going on to challenge Jordan for the title in Grey's stead.

In a recent interview on "No-Contest Wrestling," Sinclair discussed her friendship with Grey. "When I first got here, Kendal was here in the Performance Center before me, and she kind of welcomed me in," she stated, adding that her experience on the indies was that girls weren't that nice while the locker room was stacked with guys. "She's a real genuine person. So to finally get to be able to show that onscreen? I feel like people can tell that we are friends and that the way that we support each other is genuine; it's not something that was forced together."

According to Sinclair, the two of them spend time together outside of wrestling as well, which is brand new to her. She noted how often wrestlers only get along for an angle but secretly dislike each other, while with her and Grey, they often need to be reeled in to focus on segments. Sinclair's praise doesn't end with Grey as a friend. "She is probably the best women's wrestler in the industry right now, in the ring," she proclaimed. "It is actually insane how fast she picked this up."

Following her absence from TV, Grey has since returned to "NXT," first in vignettes and then in-person. She has since picked up her partnership with Sinclair, with the two appearing side-by-side once again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.