Matt Hardy Is Glad He Doesn't Have 'Dilemma' About Traveling To Saudi Arabia With WWE

As WWE Crown Jewel gets closer and closer, the criticism over the event continuing to be held in Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing bombings and threats in the country, has only gotten louder. As a result, many within the wrestling business have received questions regarding the event and whether it should take place, and on the most recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," it became Matt Hardy's turn. And in some ways, the TNA star and former WWE Tag Team Champion seemed to be unsure on how to address the situation.

"It's a really wild scenario, no doubt about it, because as you said, there's definitely some active war and there's some...they had their airport hit awhile back, which is pretty scary," Hardy said. "So I don't know man...It's certainly complicated, no doubt about it."

It was then that Hardy's co-host, Jon Alba, questioned Hardy on whether he himself would been willing to go and perform on the show. Hardy thought long and hard about it before giving an answer that was largely noncommittal, a direct contrast to former co-worker Perry Saturn's statement on the situation.

"I don't know if I would be crazy about going," Hardy said. "But I mean, if they were doing it, and they could somehow guarantee it was going to be as safe as it could possibly be...I don't know. They would have to make that guarantee. I don't know."

When Alba expressed that he would likely refuse to go if he were in the WWE talent's situation, Hardy admitted that part of his hesitancy to say he wouldn't go came from his willingness to do whatever his employer wanted. Ultimately, he's happy that he's in a position where he doesn't have to make that decision.

"I'm also a big company guy too," Hardy said. "Whatever company I'm working for, usually I try to do whatever I can to be the most model employee I can be too...I'm glad I'm not in that dilemma, I'll tell you that right now."

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