Zilla Fatu Discusses What He's Learned So Far In WWE NXT

Zilla Fatu debuted on "WWE NXT" in a big way back in August when he crashed a number one contender's match for the NXT Championship and inserted himself into the title picture. Since losing his title shot, Fatu has feuded with BirthRight, and recently defeated fellow second-generation talent Charlie Dempsey at Halloween Havoc.

He recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about how he's been adjusting to WWE. Fatu had been working in House of Glory and other independent promotions prior to signing with the company.

"I think the big transition is trying to get rid of these independent wrestling habits and trying to transition into the TV way," Fatu said. "I didn't realize how much detail that this business is. I didn't realize you've got to work certain roaming cameras. You gotta work this, you gotta know how to work your face at certain cameras at certain times... I thought I knew everything, but as soon as I got here on my first day, I find out I didn't know a damn thing."

Fatu said realizing he didn't know everything sparked something in him to want more. He's taking things slow and picking the brains of his coaches. He's glad he has minds, like that of Shawn Michaels, to teach him, and he's trying to capitalize any way he can, both in the ring and on the mic.

"You guys are witnessing Zilla come out of his caterpillar phase," he said. "I think me just wanting to spread my wings, I'm just trying to figure out who I am right now. That's what it is, I'm trying to figure out who Zilla Fatu is and that's the stage that we're at right now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.