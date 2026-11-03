WWE's Danhausen Explains Why He Trademarked Custom Face Paint Design

Danhausen is widely known for his bizarre antics and unusual scientific experiments. One of his other signatures, however, is impossible to miss: a distinct black-and-white facepaint, blending together elements of cartoon and horror.

This week, Danhausen's face paint went viral for its similarities to a Magic the Gathering card called Juri: Master of the Revue, with one social media page suggesting that the WWE star trademarked the makeup design in order to pursue legal action against the card game franchise. Danhausen himself has since confirmed that is not the case.

"If you're mad about this, you're stupid," Danhusen wrote on X. "This isn't so Danhausen can Willy nilly try to sue people. It's literally so no one can yell at Danhausen."

If you're mad about this, you're stupid. This isn't so Danhausen can Willy nilly try to sue people. It's literally so no one can yell at Danhausen. https://t.co/l7TsobDBiB — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 3, 2026

In another reply, Danhausen stated that he "loves" Magic; he also reaffirmed that his decision to trademark the signature makeup came in an effort to protect himself from potential legal trouble from another party in the future.

"I think I had seen something that looked very similar to mine that would came after and I went 'Maybe I should try to get this [trademarked],'" Danhausen told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" in 2025. "There was a Magic the Gathering card that I saw. I was like 'It's probably nothing,' but it looks very much like [Danhausen face paint design]. I was getting tagged by just fans on Twitter, and I was like maybe I should try to get my makeup trademarked because who knows."

The "very nice, very evil" star officially adopted the design into his wrestling character after wearing a similar one, inspired by the demon Pazuzu from "The Exorcist," to a Halloween party. Danhausen later tweaked it to make it his own, with Michael E. Dockins, known as the "Gimmick Attorney," then helping him file for the trademark.