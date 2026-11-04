Royce Keys Teases 946 Appearance On WWE NXT

Tomorrow's stacked "WWE NXT" lineup could get even bigger as Royce Keys has teased an additional appearance from the 946 stable.

Taking to X, 946 leader Royce Keys sent a warning to those attending the special Wednesday night "NXT" broadcast. "#WWENXT. Tomorrow night. Ain't nobody safe," he wrote.

On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," 946 gained a surprising new member in the form of Cruz Montana (formerly Mike Santana) when the group engaged in a showdown with The Bloodline. Under a mask, Montana initially struck World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns with a Spin The Block and helped Keys back to his feet. With his identity then revealed, he aided the entire 946 (Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker) in further beating down The Bloodline members: Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Following Montana's initiation into 946 on "Raw," "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone noted that the former TNA World Champion would go forth into his Unsanctioned Match against Dion Lennox on "NXT" as scheduled. 24 hours later, that match has since been omitted from WWE's preview of the November 4 "NXT" episode. Whether or not that is indicative of an official lineup change is unclear, however.

Still advertised for "NXT" is the finals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno taking on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will present the coveted trophy to the winning team.

Elsewhere, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against a mystery opponent. NXT Champion Grayson Waller will put his title on the line against CM Punk. 17-time world champion John Cena will also make an appearance in relation to the upcoming John Cena Classic.