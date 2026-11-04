Former WWE Co-President George Barrios Remembers Last-Minute Meeting To Seal Saudi Deal

As controversy is continuing to surround WWE's working relationship with Saudi Arabia, one former WWE executive is taking people behind the scenes regarding how the relationship developed. In an appearance on "My World," former WWE co-President George Barrios told a long story to Conrad Thompson and Jeff Jarrett about how the WWE-Saudi partnership became official, even after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

According to Barrios, Vince McMahon strongly considered backing out, fearing that the relationship could kill the company, but ultimately decided to stay the course. With everyone reluctant to negotiate in person with the Saudi government, it was Barrios that was ultimately sent, leading to what Barrios called "the most unique kind of business meeting I've ever been in."

"First thing is we're scheduled to start at 7 p.m," Barrios said. "We don't start until 11 p.m...We're driving in, we're driving into this compound, it's pitch black. [We] get out, there are guards everywhere strapped with machine guns. We go into this, it's almost like a mancave. It's dark, there's...two rows of three of these giant TV's, all with YouTube with all different things on them. It's like this giant mancave with one of the most senior princes in the Kingdom, who's in his boxer shorts with a hooka.

"And the meeting starts with him f*****g yelling at me because he thinks we're being a little greedy on the terms of the deal. And me going into this side room with his number two guy to hammer out the deal. It's me and a couple of my guys, junior guys, and them, and it's a small room with these overstuffed couches and very nice. And these guards are working in and out, with little boxes, and I'm like 'God man. I'm going out in one of those boxes at the end of this thing.'"