Former WWE Co-President George Barrios Remembers Last-Minute Meeting To Seal Saudi Deal
As controversy is continuing to surround WWE's working relationship with Saudi Arabia, one former WWE executive is taking people behind the scenes regarding how the relationship developed. In an appearance on "My World," former WWE co-President George Barrios told a long story to Conrad Thompson and Jeff Jarrett about how the WWE-Saudi partnership became official, even after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.
According to Barrios, Vince McMahon strongly considered backing out, fearing that the relationship could kill the company, but ultimately decided to stay the course. With everyone reluctant to negotiate in person with the Saudi government, it was Barrios that was ultimately sent, leading to what Barrios called "the most unique kind of business meeting I've ever been in."
"First thing is we're scheduled to start at 7 p.m," Barrios said. "We don't start until 11 p.m...We're driving in, we're driving into this compound, it's pitch black. [We] get out, there are guards everywhere strapped with machine guns. We go into this, it's almost like a mancave. It's dark, there's...two rows of three of these giant TV's, all with YouTube with all different things on them. It's like this giant mancave with one of the most senior princes in the Kingdom, who's in his boxer shorts with a hooka.
"And the meeting starts with him f*****g yelling at me because he thinks we're being a little greedy on the terms of the deal. And me going into this side room with his number two guy to hammer out the deal. It's me and a couple of my guys, junior guys, and them, and it's a small room with these overstuffed couches and very nice. And these guards are working in and out, with little boxes, and I'm like 'God man. I'm going out in one of those boxes at the end of this thing.'"
Barrios Looks Back Positively On WWE Continuing Relationship With Saudi Arabia
Barrios would make it out of the meeting alive, the deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia was completed and continues to this day even after Barrios and McMahon are gone. Though he admitted that people have different perspectives and that some might see him as an apologist, Barrios believes the deal has allowed both Saudi Arabia and WWE to flourish, that Saudi has been proven correct in their Vision 2030 goals, and that WWE's decision to continue the relationship in 2018 is something he can be proud of.
"I still believe...I think history is proving right that what they set out at their vision of their 2030 vision for the country, they're moving towards that," Barrios said. "And in fact, the country today's a lot different than then. So I can look proudly on the decision, not just the business ramifications, but I think it was the right thing. Somebody will say 'Eh, you're just saying that to make yourself feel better.' Fine. That's the way I feel."
If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription