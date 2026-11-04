AEW Dynamite Results 11/4/26 W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" on November 4, 2026, coming to you from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can watch along with us on TBS and HBO Max in the United States and MyAEW internationally.
The eponymous men's and women's cage matches, encasing two rings and as many teams, will be returning to presumably book-end the show. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teams with World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks, as well as TNT Champion Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, and Steven Borden against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and International Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Ospreay is scheduled to defend the World title against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear, while Doyle and Davis will be challenging the Bucks for the World Tag titles, ensuring this match will be a prelude to those title bouts.
On the women's side, former Women's Tag Team Champions, the Divine Dominion, will be banding with the Triangle of Madness and former TBS Champion Persephone. They will be facing reigning Tag Team Champions, the Brawling Birds, as well as their Full Gear challengers in WrathLander, Willow Nightingale, and the reigning TBS Champion Queen Aminata.
Britt Baker has been flanking Persephone of late and can be expected to be at ringside during the bout. At the time of writing, no other matches or segments have been announced for the show. Any and all updates will be posted below.
52 Updates
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Less than half an hour until "Blood & Guts" kicks off!
TONIGHT, don't miss Blood & Guts on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Some of AEW's most intense rivalries will explode in the 2 ring steel cage fights on Dynamite TONIGHT! Tonight's show will be the most fans in attendance for any Jacksonville AEW show ever! Don't miss it TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 5, 2026
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Who do you think will Submit or Surrender in the Men's and Women's Blood & Guts matches? Who will have a star-making performance inside the cage? What insane spots are going to unfold?
Let us know your answers and other predictions for tonight's show in the comments below.
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Don Callis is opening the show with a backstage interview alongside his Family. They're telling Renee Paquette exactly why they're going to win tonight's match.
Kyle Fletcher says he will lead this team to victory.
Callis says they live by three simple concepts: Titles, Money, and, as Kazuchika Okada is left to say, Family.
Now Mick Foley is interviewing Ospreay's team. Ospreay tells the Bucks he is familiar with Callis, the Bucks reply saying they are too.
Darby Allin says there is no amount of training to prepare you for this, you have to be at peace with what happens. Steven Borden says he is in here for the same reason as everyone else, taking the Don Callis Family out. Adam Copeland tells Foley that he is going into this with the same energy as their own iconic hardcore match.
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The opening contest will be Women's Blood & Guts!
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Women's Blood & Guts
Megan Bayne of the Divine Dominion is making the first entrance for her team. She has a steel chair in-hand to bring with her into the cage.
She will be joined by Kris Statlander, bringing her own trashcan full of weapons. Two kendo sticks can be seen jutting from it.
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Bayne and Statlander tie up to get the match started. Bayne lifts Statlander up and takes her into the corner. Statlander slips her and comes back for a rapid exchange. She tries for a suplex but Bayne flips out of it, delivering a high kick to drop Statlander.
Bayne hits the ropes but Statlander is back up and wipes her out with a lariat. They both go the top rope and Bayne delivers a hurricanrana, followed by a spear down in the ring.
Bayne puts a steel chair against Statlander and picks up the one she brought with her. She goes to hit Statlander with it but she gets back up and throws the chair she was left with back at Bayne.
Statlander gets Bayne up in an Electric Chair and dumps her face-first down onto the chair.
Statlander picks up the chair and hits Bayne across the back with it. Then another time. She goes to set it up in the corner.
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Persephone makes her entrance, joining Bayne. She has a briefcase with her.
She uses the briefcase to beat Statlander, and they get into a striking exchange. Bayne helps Persephone get the better of Statlander with the steel chair. Bayne is busted wide open already.
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Bayne and Persephone continue to double up and beat down Statlander. Now she is busted open.
Persephone brings the briefcase over as Bayne continues to beat her, dropping her with a suplex. Persephone has a pair of pliers out and looks for the lockjaw with them. Statlander fights her off but Bayne kicks her in the head. She is powerless to stop Persephone from doing it.
Queen Aminata's music plays and Persephone immediately lets go to meet her.
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Bayne meets Aminata first, Aminata gets the better of her but then Persephone joins her to change the tides. But she is then distracted by her former TBS title belt, allowing Aminata to batter her with the trashcan lid. She is joined by Statlander now.
Statlander holds the lid in front of Persephone's face as Aminata delivers Chocolate Kisses. Aminata delivers a suplex to Persephone on a steel chair.
Bayne gets the better of Statlander in the corner but Aminata comes over to help. Persephone does the same for her teammate until Statlander comes back with a kendo stick to attack Bayne.
Skye Blue's music plays and she makes her entrance. Statlander runs out of the cage to meet her but gets a light tube over the head for it.
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Statlander runs back down to the ring with the kendo stick, beating Blue. She is now busted open. Beating Persephone and Bayne when she gets in the ring.
Blue comes back after her and drops her back down to the littered mat. She picks up the kendo stick and begins to choke her with it. The crowd is chanting "This is awesome" and the bloody Skye Blue, dressed in white for the occasion, soaks it in.
She now waits for the next entrant, Willow Nightingale. Nightingale has a painted trashcan lid and a backpack on.
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Nightingale takes off the backpack and clubs Blue over the head with it to end their striking exchange. Blue rolls out to the apron. Nightingale chases her and goes for a powerbomb. Blue fights her off and kicks her into the cage.
Back in the other ring, Bayne is working over Statlander. They take one another out with lariats. Persephone starts beating away at Aminata, and then Statlander runs to stop that. Nightingale is in the other ring and delivers a cannonball onto a trashcan lid set on Bayne.
The cameraman has to wipe the lens as it has blood on it.
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Nightingale and Bayne are still fighting. Statlander is biting Persephone. Bayne, Statlander, and Blue are all fully crimson masked.
Nightingale picks up the backpack and pours out the contents: toy bricks and broken glass. She delivers a spinebuster to drive Blue onto that mattress from hell.
The next entrant is out, and it will be Thekla. She also has a trashcan and what looks to be a heavy-duty flashlight.
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Thekla delivers a hurricanrana to Nightingale and works with Blue to kick a trashcan lid into her face. She takes off her belt.
Aminata takes out Blue and confronts Thekla, removing her own belt. A Battle of the Belts, one could say.
Aminata gets the better of the exchange and the first belt slap off before Nightingale and Persephone inherit the space, the latter hitting the former with a trashcan lid.
The next entrant will be Alex Windsor and her 2x4 of timber and barbed wire. Blue runs out to meet her. Windsor hits her with the barbed wire. It gets stuck in on her rear-end for a painful visual.
Windsor grinds what's left of the barbed wire across Blue's head. She picks up a steel chair and hits Blue, still with the barbed wire hanging from her, across the head with it.
Windsor runs to the ring and Thekla has what this writer mistakenly called a flashlight. It is actually a web-launcher that she shoots at Windsor. She misses. But Thekla and Blue work together to suplex her on the ramp anyway.
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Back in the rings, Nightingale and Aminata work together to torture Persephone's hand with the pliers. Thekla and Blue join the fold, but so too does Windsor and soon Thekla is being beaten with a trashcan lid.
Bayne is set up in a corner with a chair over her face. Aminata is beating Thekla with a chair, going over to Blue to beat her momentarily before returning. Bayne is getting the chair and her head behind it clattered by a trashcan lid.
Lena Kross is out just in time to save her partner. She wipes out Statlander, Windsor, and Nightingale with suplexes. Aminata hits her with a kendo stick, and again, and again. But it does nothing and Kross just boots her away.
Kross is just manhandling anyone who wants to cross her.
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Kross gets Bayne back up and they work together to press Windsor into the cage wall, leaving her slouched over the apron.
Harley Cameron is out, and she has an instrument bag with her. Unless that is also a web-launcher. Stay tuned.
She takes out Blue and climbs to the top rope to take out the rest of her opponents. Now her team has control and she has help delivering head scissors to Kross. Statlander then slaps Kross across the back with a trashcan lid for good measure.
WrathLander deliver a pair of sentons to Kross and Cameron hits a Destroyer to Bayne.
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Cameron goes to the instrument bag and has a ukulele. Kross snatches it from her and stomps on it. But then Cameron just goes to her bag again, grabbing a guitar out and hitting Kross over the head with it.
The next entrant, Julia Hart, is out. She looks to have a concealed weapon as she strikes her opponents to the mat and uses it to escape a powerbomb from Statlander.
Commentary says that it is stained glass from her entrance attire.
Nightingale hits Thekla across the back with a steelchair, following up with a powerslam onto it.
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Aminata answers the crowd's call for a table as Hart is planted onto a steel chair.
Bayne and Kross are back up and working together in the other ring. Now Hart is back up and beating Nightingale and Aminata with a kendo stick.
Nightingale gets the better of Hart, using the stick to hit Persephone and then choking out Hart with it. Blue comes over to help her Sister of Sin.
Nightingale gets sent to the side of the ring between the cage wall and the apron, as well as Statlander. Hart and Blue work over Windsor with a kendo stick.
Jamie Hayter will be the next and final entrant, and now it's one fall.
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Hayter comes in with a cooler full of beer bottles that she uses to crack over each of her opponents' heads. She and Windsor headbutt Thekla, putting a trashcan over head and beating her with a steel chair and the TBS title belt respectively.
Hayter looks for her ripcord lariat but Hart makes the save. The table from earlier is sat like an omen in the corner of the ring.
Bayne and Kross beat Nightingale over with a trashcan and what's left of its lid. They work together to dispense Statlander into the cage wall, leaving her to fall down the side of the ring.
Hart and Blue drop Cameron onto a trashcan lid as Thekla stands waiting with a belt in her hand. Thekla starts to whip Windsor and Nightingale. Blue and Hart drop Cameron on the lid again, and Thekla wraps the belt around Cameron's throat and drags her.
Statlander is back in the ring, being choked out with a kendo stick by Kross. They get Statlander and Cameron to face one another.
But Nightingale beats them off of them to make the save.
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Statlander and Nightingale retrieve tables wrapped with barbed wire and set them up.
Windsor and Hayter try to put Persephone through the table already in the corner. She survives and fights them off, adjusting its position.
Nightingale and Statlander each work to put Bayne and Kross through the barbed wire tables. Aminata tries to do the same with Persephone but winds up being set up on it herself.
Pesephone begins to climb the top rope. But then she changes her mind. She begins to climb the cage, leaping off of it for a splash through Aminata and the table.
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Hayter and Windsor each help Nightingale and Statlander put Bayne and Kross through the tables with powerbombs. Kross doesn't go through at the first try, so Statlander leaps from the top rope to send her through.
Statlander and Hayter briefly argue and it allows the Triangle of Madness to resume control on their side of the ring. Cameron begins fighting with Blue. Hart tries to mist her, but Cameron avoids it and cinches in the single-leg crab.
Her teammates rally around her to ensure she is left alone, Statlander wraps barbed wire across the mouth of Hart and wrenches. Hart submits.
Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale def. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Lena Kross & Persephone via Submission in Women's Blood & Guts 2026
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Andrade is backstage with Renee Paquette. She asks why he feels he is on the best run.
He says he came back with something to prove, but what he did not expect was the support he has got from fans. He tells Tommaso Ciampa that the National title is his, it's one of the greatest moments of his career. He says the championship is not just about what he has accomplished, it's about the people who believed in him when he most needed.
That, he promises he will never forget.
Paquette asks, "How you know?"
Andrade smiles and says because he is "The Big Man" Andrade El Idolo.
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Paquette is now backstage trying to ask Swerve Strickland about last week. But Austin Creed asks instead.
Strickland points out that Bandido has pinned each of them, and that was something that had to be corrected. Their conversation is cut short as Kofi is being attacked elsewhere.
Bandido is revealed to be the attacker and he initiates a brawl with Strickland, beating him around the backstage area. They fight into the arena and Bandido drives him into a barricade. Bandido suplexes Strickland onto the ramp from the floor, and then delivers another Death Valley Driver onto the ramp.
Bandido picks up some of the rigging from the staging area, set to bring it down on Strickland. Creed makes the save with a spear. But he soon gets backdropped onto the ramp.
Bandido presses Creed and looks to send him off of the ramp. Prince Nana and security intervene. Brody King and Adam Page come out to get Bandido. Page asks if Bandido is okay. He says of course he isn't and wants to kill Strickland for it.
He says it's not about Page anymore, he wants Texas Death. King wants it too. Page finally agrees.
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Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly are backstage addressing The Cut. Jon Moxley interrupts and sits opposite them.
He recalls the times he has fought them, got to know them in the ring so well that he could say he knows them better than most. And vice versa.
He says he doesn't need anything. But right now, he is asking for their help. One way or another, they are going to roll into Full Gear. He will not waste their time, but Jay White owes a debt. And he is offering them the pleasure of being the ones to collect it. He slides a fork across the table.
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Paquette is at ringside now for an interview with Women's World Champion, Mercedes Mone.
Mone says Paquette to get lost. Paquette obliges. Mone calls Marina Shafir out. "The Problem" obliges, entering through the crowd.
Mone dismisses the idea that Shafir is a killer because she trains with them. She says that no one was interested in her until she "became Jon Moxley's little b****."
Shafir says that they can get in the cage and do it right now. Mone declines.
Shafir says she respects Mone, but she does not respect what she became. Somewhere along the way, she forgot what it meant to be afraid, and after their segment last week, she realized she was just trying to convince herself that she could actually beat her.
She concludes by saying that Mone hits like a "b****," prompting Mone to slap her. Shafir tries for a roundhouse, Mone ducks and hits her with her title belt.
Mone throws Shafir into the cage and the steps before cinching in the Statement Maker. Referees break it up and Mone retreats up the ramp while Shafir recovers and stares her out.
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Nick Wayne is out in the crowd, asking if everyone heard the news... That he... will be boarding the Chris Jericho Cruise. But also that he beat Chris Jericho... bang.
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Men's Blood & Guts
Kyle Fletcher is out first representing the Don Callis Family, flanked by the patriarch of that family himself.
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Darby Allin is the next entrant, with a special vignette showing him skateboarding. He rides half-pipes after descending from a ladder.
Then he leaves the park, he skates to meet Steven Borden. Borden puts him in a bodybag and throws him onto a crowd to be surfed. The segment cuts out and Allin's music plays. He rises from a bodybag on the ramp, unzipping himself and coming down to the ring with a skateboard.
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Allin gets in the ring, the bell rings and he throws the skateboard at Fletcher. Fletcher ducks it and meets Allin for a brawl. Allin starts biting his head but gets thrown away. Fletcher lawn-darts Allin into the middle turnbuckle and continues to beat down at him.
Fletcher throws Allin through the ropes, but Allin clips the side of his head on the top rope as he goes. Allin jumps from the ropes onto the cage wall, delivering a Coffin Drop in an impressive escaping maneuver.
He jumps from the top rope with the skateboard down onto Fletcher's back. But Fletcher comes back aggressively and slams Allin back-first onto the wheels of the board.
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Fletcher continues to punish Allin with the board as Kevin Knight enters to join him. Knight has a steel chair ready.
Fletcher tries to throw Allin into Knight's chair, Allin ducks it and takes out Knight. But then they work together to hit a Doomsday Device Dropkick to end that rally.
Knight sits the chair on the mat and puts Allin on it. He monkey flips Allin, chair as well, and Allin lands on the chair for Fletcher to dropkick him off of it.
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Fletcher and Knight take turns stomping away at Allin. But he will soon have a partner.
That partner is Nick Jackson. Jackson takes to the top rope and hits a crossbody to Fletcher and Knight. He continues to brawl with the pair of them, taking them both out with a springboard hurricanrana and arm drag combo.
Jackson hits a Destroyer from the ropes onto Fletcher.
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Jackson stomps at Fletcher in the corner as Knight comes back at him. Jackson fights him off and goes back to Fletcher. Allin is back to his feet and using the skateboard to beat at Knight in the opposite corner.
Jake Doyle is out next.
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Doyle takes out both Jackson and Allin with lariats and drops Allin with a fireman's carry backbreaker.
Doyle begins to work Jackson over with spears to the mid-section in the corner, but Jackson sends him face-first into the cage wall.
Fletcher and Knight come to Doyle's aid before turning their attention back to Allin.
Doyle tries for a superplex to Jackson. Jackson fights him off. Allin hits a Coffin Drop on the other side to take out both Knight and Fletcher.
Allin and Jackson work together to rush Fletcher and Doyle in the corners. Jackson hits a dropkick senton combo, taking out Knight and landing on Fletcher. Doyle comes back and tackles them both to the mat.
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Doyle scrapes Jackson's face against the cage wall. But he will now be called Nick because his brother Matt Jackson is entering next.
Fletcher tries to hold Matt as Knight throws the trashcan Matt brought in. Matt ducks it and the trashcan goes into Fletcher. Matt drops Knight but now has to fight Doyle.
Matt hits Doyle with a trashcan but Doyle shakes it off, further reversing a hurricanrana to powerbomb him onto the trashcan.
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Nick is bloodied as he comes back to try, and fail, to fight Doyle.
Fletcher is also leaking like a faucet. He will at least have more company as Mark Davis makes his entrance. Allin socks him as he gets in the ring but he comes back to level him.
Davis fights off both Young Bucks and has control of the ring. But Allin is now scrambling across the ceiling of the cage. He drops onto Davis and Doyle but they catch him and dump him back down onto the mat.
Together, they swing Allin over the ropes and into the cage wall, slumping down the side of the ring.
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Davis and Doyle toss the Young Bucks into one another on the center partition of the rings.
The DCF members huddle as the next entrant comes down: Adam Copeland, and two steel chairs.
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Copeland gets slap happy with the steel chair inside the ring, ensuring everyone gets a turn with the steel across their back. The crowd is serenading him with his theme.
Copeland sets up Davis for a spear onto the two steel chairs set up. Davis catches him but Copeland reverses to slam him through the tables.
Copeland wedges a chair in the corner and goes to spear Davis into it. Doyle comes in with a bodyblock to wipe him out. Davis and Doyle work together to throw Copeland into the wedged chair.
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Knight and Fletcher are working the Bucks over in the other ring while Davis and Doyle slam Allin onto a steel chair elsewhere.
Doyle slams Allin's face against the mat. And again. Fletcher has got a table out. Copeland is fighting Doyle on the partition, setting him atop Davis and throwing a chair at them.
Fletcher sets Nick for a superplex through the table. Matt comes over to bail out his brother. He gets him in position for the Meltzer Driver onto the partition, and the Bucks connect with it to spike Fletcher.
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Wardlow is out next. Allin tries to meet him but gets swatted away. Likewise with Matt. Nick tries his luck and gets an F-5 for it. Copeland looks for the Impaler DDT but gets hammer thrown into the buckles.
Wardlow presses Allin and throws him into the cage wall.
Copeland tries to fight all three of Davis, Doyle, and Wardlow. He knocks back the first two but Wardlow headbutts him down to the mat.
Fletcher and Knight set Copeland onto the table in the other ring and Wardlow goes to the top rope. He hits a Swanton through Copeland and the table.
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Steven Borden is out and Fletcher is first to meet him, to no avail.
Knight gets dropped, as does Doyle, and then Davis. Wardlow sponges a lariat from him to initiate a striking exchange.
Wardlow gets the better with a knee to the gut, going for the powerbomb. Borden backdrops Wardlow and then Knight. All four men are in a corner to receive a Stinger Splash from the Stinger's Son.
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Borden takes leave to go under the ring, bringing back a bag. He pours out the contents: thumbtacks.
Borden gets Knight up and tries to suplex him onto the tacks. Davis and Doyle come to the rescue, hammerfisting Borden across the back. They pick him up and powerbomb him onto the tacks himself.
The Bucks get wiped out by Davis and Doyle as the next entrant, Kazuchika Okada, comes down to the ring with a leafblower. He starts to blow the tacks away. Nick starts to fight him but he fights him off and goes back to getting rid of the tacks.
Borden tries to fight Okada but Knight comes over with a dropkick. Borden hits his own dropkick to Okada and then another to send Knight off the top rope and into the cage wall.
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The Young Bucks cinch in stereo Scorpion Deathlocks to Davis and Doyle, Allin cinches it in on Knight. Borden does the same with Fletcher.
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Wardlow breaks up the Scorpion Deathlock party and gets Nick up on his shoulders for an F-5. Fletcher hits a vertical brainbuster to Matt.
The DCF is on top at the moment with the numbers advantage. But the countdown begins...
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Will Ospreay is on his way out and this will be one-fall, Submit or Surrender, from now on.
Fletcher lies in wait, flanked by the DCF.
Ospreay rallies his team back to their feet it's a showdown between the rings.
The brawl starts.
Ospreay helps the Bucks hit Meltzer Driver to Okada. Borden escapes a brainbuster and DDTs Fletcher, only to get a dropkick from Knight. Knight then gets a Code Red from Allin. Allin gets an F-5 from Wardlow. Wardlow gets an Impaler from Copeland. Copeland gets a brainbuster from Fletcher.
Fletcher and Ospreay are the only ones left standing.
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Ospreay scales the ropes and takes flight to meet Fletcher. They exchange powerbomb attempts and hook kicks. Ospreay hits Hidden Blade to Fletcher and then another one to Okada.
Ospreay brings Fletcher to the top rope. Fletcher slips through and hits a superkick to the gut of the hung Ospreay. Knight brings a barbed wire steel chair into the mix, handing it to Fletcher. Fletcher put it in Ospreay's face as Knight hits Coast-to-Coast against chair and face alike.
Wardlow picks up a backpack and his teammates back up, telling him to put it down. He does not understand but soon learns as the backpack blows up in his face.
The Bucks hit a superkick onto an explosive steel chair against the face of Okada. Now they're getting tacked sneakers on.
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The Bucks hit tack-loaded superkicks to the faces of Davis and Doyle. Don Callis has thrown the headset off and passes Fletcher the screwdriver.
The Bucks and Borden set Davis up in the corner with the barbed wire wrapped chair. Borden hits a literal Stinger splash.
The Bucks grind the chair against Davis' face but Fletcher comes to the rescue with a screwdriver.
He tries to use it on a bloodied Ospreay but Ospreay bites his arm to get out of it. Knight saves Fletcher from a Tiger Driver onto the barbed wire chair but gets sent into the cage wall for it.
Fletcher suplexes Ospreay onto the chair. He goes for the screwdriver to use on Ospreay. But Allin hits him with a Scorpion Death Drop.
Callis begins to goad Allin, so Allin climbs through a hole in the partition of the cage to chase him. Callis trips and Allin has him cornered. But Wardlow breaks the cage door off its hinges and throws it at Allin to stop him.
Wardlow gets Allin up for a powerbomb but Allin climbs up onto the cage to escape. Wardlow begins to chase him up there.
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Wardlow and Allin are on top of the cage. Wardlow gets him up in a suplex position, but he walks to the other side of the cage with him up there. Allin flips out, hitting a low-blow to Wardlow.
Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta are setting up tables at ringside while Copeland goes on a spear spree inside the cage. Okada stops it with a lowblow, putting a tacked elbow pad on for a Rainmaker.
Copeland avoids it and spears Okada through a table set up in the corner. Wardlow and Allin are both still down atop the cage.
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Copeland looks for a Conchairto to Okada but Davis and Doyle make the save. They each take turns ramming him against the cage wall. Okada has since managed to escape the ring and is helping Davis and Doyle chain him to the cage by the throat.
Wardlow and Allin are back up, the former has him in position for a powerbomb, and he drops the latter back onto the cage roof.
Fletcher asks Copeland, chained up, if he submits or surrenders.
Copeland won't answer. Fletcher puts the screwdriver to the throat of Ospreay. He threatens to impale him with it. Copeland surrenders.
The Don Callis Family def. Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Steven Borden & The Young Bucks via Surrender to win Men's Blood & Guts 2026
Fletcher says he may not have plunged the final screwdriver into Ospreay tonight. But come Full Gear, he will.
He looks up to Wardlow and gives the order. Wardlow dumps Allin off the top of the cell, sending him crashing through the stack of tables below.
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And that's the show! Here's the Tl;Dr results of the night:
- Women's Blood Guts: Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor & Queen Aminata def. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Lena Kross & Persephone
- Men's Blood & Guts: The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle & Wardlow) def. Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Steven Borden & The Young Bucks
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In terms of what's next, "AEW Collision" will go seaborne on Saturday for a special episode emanating from Chris Jericho's "Rock N' Rager" Wrestling Cruise.
Just three matches are confirmed for the show thus far:
- Motor City Machine Guns (2) vs. FTR (1) — Match Four of a Best of Five Series
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Persephone
- Andrade El Idolo (C) vs. Tommaso Ciampa — AEW National Championship
#AEWCollision Rock & Wrestling Rager
Best of 5: Match #4 @AlexShelley313/@SuperChrisSabin vs Dax Harwood/@CashWheelerFTR
After 3 matches MCMG leads 2-1, but FTR attacked Shelley's knee after the match last week on Dynamite! Can the Guns close it out, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT? pic.twitter.com/HxnRqf76Pv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026
#AEWCollision Rock & Wrestling Rager, 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max
Persephone vs @MinaShirakawa
After losing the TBS Title to @amisylle, Persephone is furious! She'll face Aminata's ally Mina Shirakawa, looking to make a statement!
Persephone collides vs Shirakawa, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/CJdXonNhNd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026
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Coming out of their win tonight, WrathLander and the Brawling Birds will be looking forward to 10 days time at Full Gear, the former team challenging the latter for the Women's Tag Titles.
#AEWFullGear, LIVE on PPV, 11/14
AEW Women's World Tag Team Title
Alex Windsor/@jmehytr vs Harley Cameron/@CallMeKrisStat
They fought side by side in Blood & Guts, but now championship gold puts them on opposite sides!
Brawling Birds defend vs WrathLander, SATURDAY 11/14! pic.twitter.com/pBZEAeDUuW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026
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The AEW Full Gear 2026 line-up as it stands:
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (C) vs. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle
- AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Birds (C) vs. WrathLander
- Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Trios Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King (C) vs. Swerve Strickland and the New Level
- AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Marina Shafir
- AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (C) vs. Kyle Fletcher
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That will be all for tonight, everyone. Thank you for watching along and look forward to the next one!