AEW Dynamite Results 11/4/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" on November 4, 2026, coming to you from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can watch along with us on TBS and HBO Max in the United States and MyAEW internationally.

The eponymous men's and women's cage matches, encasing two rings and as many teams, will be returning to presumably book-end the show. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teams with World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks, as well as TNT Champion Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, and Steven Borden against the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and International Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Ospreay is scheduled to defend the World title against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear, while Doyle and Davis will be challenging the Bucks for the World Tag titles, ensuring this match will be a prelude to those title bouts.

On the women's side, former Women's Tag Team Champions, the Divine Dominion, will be banding with the Triangle of Madness and former TBS Champion Persephone. They will be facing reigning Tag Team Champions, the Brawling Birds, as well as their Full Gear challengers in WrathLander, Willow Nightingale, and the reigning TBS Champion Queen Aminata.

Britt Baker has been flanking Persephone of late and can be expected to be at ringside during the bout. At the time of writing, no other matches or segments have been announced for the show. Any and all updates will be posted below.